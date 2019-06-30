|
December 7, 1930-June 25, 2019 Veteran of the Korean War In Loving Memory. Survived by his children: Cynthia Hessler (Richard), Arthur McCloskey (Debbie), Pauline Peck (Jaime), Deborah Monn (Dave), Leona Westerburg (Arlyn), Tony Hager (Eileen). Also survived by his siblings: Mike Hager, Ray Hager, Rose Lonsberry. Also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Roy Hildreth (Kathi). A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019