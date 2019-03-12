Born March 17, 1930 Preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth; and his granddaughter, Ellie. Leo passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2019. He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Barbara; sons, Craig (Janette) and Paul (Ann); grandchildren, Kayla, Michael, Marc, Lyndsay (Brandon), Katie (Evan), Kevin (Anna), and Andrew (Hannah); great-grandsons, Leo and Samson; and sister, Dorothy DeFlorin of Alaska. Leo grew up in Maplewood, MN and helped out in the family business, Capeder Bros. Dairy Farm. After leaving the farm, he soon became co-founder of another family business, Truck Utilities. Leo was very proud of his nearly 55 years of ownership that helped grow the company into one of the largest truck equipment suppliers in the Midwest, and worked there until his retirement. Leo will be remembered for his honesty and kindness in both business and in life. After retirement, Leo took to metal sculpting and metal art work production to occupy his time, keeping his mind and body active. His family will always remember him for his kind spirit, the stories he shared of his youth and life, and will miss him greatly every day. Funeral service 10:30AM Friday, March 15 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation at the funeral home from 4-7PM Thursday, and 9:30-10:30AM Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the . MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550 Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary