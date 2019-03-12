Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo CAPEDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo John CAPEDER


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leo John CAPEDER Obituary
Born March 17, 1930 Preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth; and his granddaughter, Ellie. Leo passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2019. He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Barbara; sons, Craig (Janette) and Paul (Ann); grandchildren, Kayla, Michael, Marc, Lyndsay (Brandon), Katie (Evan), Kevin (Anna), and Andrew (Hannah); great-grandsons, Leo and Samson; and sister, Dorothy DeFlorin of Alaska. Leo grew up in Maplewood, MN and helped out in the family business, Capeder Bros. Dairy Farm. After leaving the farm, he soon became co-founder of another family business, Truck Utilities. Leo was very proud of his nearly 55 years of ownership that helped grow the company into one of the largest truck equipment suppliers in the Midwest, and worked there until his retirement. Leo will be remembered for his honesty and kindness in both business and in life. After retirement, Leo took to metal sculpting and metal art work production to occupy his time, keeping his mind and body active. His family will always remember him for his kind spirit, the stories he shared of his youth and life, and will miss him greatly every day. Funeral service 10:30AM Friday, March 15 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation at the funeral home from 4-7PM Thursday, and 9:30-10:30AM Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the . MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now