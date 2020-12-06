Known to all as "Bud" Bud was just shy of 99 yrs. old Passed peacefully in his home at Auburn Meadows of Waconia on November 19, 2020. Bud is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Louise Schenz, son Donnie, 3 wives and 3 sisters. Bud was born and lived most of his life in St. Paul Minnesota. He served our Great Country as a Technical Sergeant in the Army and Air Force from 1942-1946. He was Plant Manager for Metro Machine & Engineering, Nilcon and Twin City Fan & Blower. Bud spent much of his life in service to others. Delivering groceries, tending the Hazel Park Church garden, making mini donuts at the MN State Fair or helping someone along in their wheelchair. Before heading to heaven, Bud lived large at Auburn Meadows Assisted Living in memory care for 7 years. Every morning, he'd come to breakfast with his hair combed, shirt tucked, and belt buckled. He was much loved and will be sadly missed by both fellow residents and care takers alike. Bud's wishes did not include a church service but that his ashes be spread with his passed loved ones. Memorials can be made to Hazel Park Church 1831 E Minnehaha Ave St. Paul MN 55119 651-777-2600 sandberfuneralhome.com