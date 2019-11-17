|
|
Age 82, of Woodbury, MN Passed away on Sunday, Nov.10, 2019 Leon was born on August 29, 1937 in Duluth, MN to Leo and Emma Royer. He had one younger sibling, Lance. He was a lifelong learner and lover of life who valued family and friends and enjoyed fishing, painting, singing, playing guitar, curling, golf, sailing and boating. He attended Denfeld High School where he excelled in track, field and football. He was an Eagle Scout and worked summers at Camp Laurie as Waterfront Director. He earned a bachelor's degree in Chemistry from UMD, during which time he met the love of his life, MaryAnn, to whom he gives all the credit for his success. They married and went to UND for grad school where Leon earned his Master's Degree in Chemistry. After finishing graduate school, Leon and MaryAnn completed their family with the adoption of Paul and Michelle. In 1962, he created the opportunity of a lifetime when he accepted a job as an organic chemist at 3M. Leon dedicated over 30 years there innovating, inspiring others with his out of the box thinking, revolutionary leadership and genuine caring. He had 2 patents and was the first person to receive The Outstanding Product of the year award twice in 5 years (Post-it Notes). He was interviewed by the top business periodicals of his time where his accomplishments were also highlighted. Later, Leon retired as the Executive Director of the 3M Leadership Development Center. He credits the man he was, to his many years attending silent retreats at Demontriville where he contemplated the meaning of life and the definition of love. He was preceded in death by his son, Paul; parents, Leo and Emma; and brother, Lance. Leon is survived by his wife, MaryAnn; daughter, Michelle; and grandsons, Noah and Maya. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, November 25th 10 AM with visitation one hour prior at Guardian Angels Church, 8260 4th Street North, Oakdale, MN 55128. Interment Guardian Angels Cemetery. Lunch to follow. Memorials requested in Leon's name to St. Therese of Woodbury, Guardian Angels Church, or Catholic Charities (homeless program.) Love you forever. WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com Wulff Woodbury 651-738-9615
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019