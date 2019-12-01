Home

Leon G. HENRICKSON

Leon G. HENRICKSON Obituary
Age 76, of Rosemount, MN, relocated to his heavenly home with his Lord Jesus on November 23. 2019. He endured his Alzheimers diagnosis for over 7 years and succumbed to complications of his disease..Survived by his loving wife Sharon Mertz; children Bill (Kim), Susan (Keith) Paananen; grandchildren Zach and Kennedy; twin brother Veon (Evie); brother-in-law Randy (June) Mertz; nieces, nephew, other family and many friends. Memorial Service December 3, 2019. Visitation at 10 AM, Service at 11 AM followed by a luncheon at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley, MN 55124. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery Wednesday, December 4 at 10:30 AM, gathering at Assembly Area 2 at 10:15 AM. Funeral Arrangements by National Cremation Society. www.NationalCremationSociety.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019
