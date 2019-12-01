|
|
Age 76, of Rosemount, MN, relocated to his heavenly home with his Lord Jesus on November 23. 2019. He endured his Alzheimers diagnosis for over 7 years and succumbed to complications of his disease..Survived by his loving wife Sharon Mertz; children Bill (Kim), Susan (Keith) Paananen; grandchildren Zach and Kennedy; twin brother Veon (Evie); brother-in-law Randy (June) Mertz; nieces, nephew, other family and many friends. Memorial Service December 3, 2019. Visitation at 10 AM, Service at 11 AM followed by a luncheon at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley, MN 55124. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery Wednesday, December 4 at 10:30 AM, gathering at Assembly Area 2 at 10:15 AM. Funeral Arrangements by National Cremation Society. www.NationalCremationSociety.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019