Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
126 East Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-1234
Leon KATZOVITZ

Leon KATZOVITZ Obituary
Age 91, of St. Paul Passed away April 20, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Louis and Fannie; sister, Adeline Rubinger. Survived by wife of 58 years, Carole; children, Lawrence (Kristina), Sandra (Yitzchak) Aboudi; brother, Gerald; grandchildren, Louise, Justin, Yaakov, Yosef, Yehonaton, Yehuda, Chava, Ariella, Batya, Devorah, Penina; and 11 great-grandchildren. Graveside service 1:00pm, TUESDAY April 23rd, WEST SIDE HEBREW CEMETERY, 1250 Barclay St., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to , Parkinson's Foundation, or donor's favorite charity. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 23, 2019
