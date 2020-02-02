|
Age 83 Passed away on January 24, 2020 Preceded in death by his wife Virginia and daughter Holly Scanlan. Survived by his children Valerie Mars and Jason Mars; son-in-law Tim Scanlan; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grand children and numerous nieces & nephews. The family will hold a Celebration of Leon's Life Thursday (February 6th) from 6-8 PM at DEGIDIO'S RESTAURANT 425 W. 7th St. Private Interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to The Holly Scanlan Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020