Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DEGIDIO'S RESTAURANT
425 W. 7th St.
Leon L. MARS

Age 83 Passed away on January 24, 2020 Preceded in death by his wife Virginia and daughter Holly Scanlan. Survived by his children Valerie Mars and Jason Mars; son-in-law Tim Scanlan; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grand children and numerous nieces & nephews. The family will hold a Celebration of Leon's Life Thursday (February 6th) from 6-8 PM at DEGIDIO'S RESTAURANT 425 W. 7th St. Private Interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to The Holly Scanlan Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020
