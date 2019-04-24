|
|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 22nd at the age of 75. Preceded in death by his parents, Loddie and Harvey and his brother, Henry. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Cecilia; children, David (Janet) and Debbie (Mark) Mazur; grandchildren, Brandon, Morgan, Joshua, Alec, Jacob and Adam; sister, Judy Pults; and many other extended family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM on Thursday, April 25 at SACRED HEART CHURCH, 840 6th St. E., St. Paul with visitation 1 hour prior. Burial at Elmhurst Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 24, 2019