Age 100, formerly of St. Paul Passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Oak Meadows (Oakdale). She worked at Northern Pacific Railroad & Hazel Park School's Library. Active in the PTA and Cub Scouts. Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, John W.; 4 siblings; and daughter-in-law, Eileen. Survived by sons, John A. & Mark (Kathleen); daughter, Anne (Gregory) Johnson; 5 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. Private family services and interment. Memorials preferred to donor's choice. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019