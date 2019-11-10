Home

More Obituaries for Leona WIELDE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona C. WIELDE

Leona C. WIELDE Obituary
Age 100, formerly of St. Paul Passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Oak Meadows (Oakdale). She worked at Northern Pacific Railroad & Hazel Park School's Library. Active in the PTA and Cub Scouts. Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, John W.; 4 siblings; and daughter-in-law, Eileen. Survived by sons, John A. & Mark (Kathleen); daughter, Anne (Gregory) Johnson; 5 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. Private family services and interment. Memorials preferred to donor's choice. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019
