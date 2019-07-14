Home

Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
51 West 7th St
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Leona "Lee" LOIDA

Beloved Mother, Aunt, Sister and Friend Proud employee of Northwest Airlines for over 30 years. Age 90, of West St. Paul. Died on May 2, 2019. Preceded in death by sons, Peter and David; and husband, Richard. Survived by children, Paul, Karen and Barb; siblings, Geneva Johnson, Bernard Suchy and James Suchy; and many other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Tuesday, July 16th at Assumption Catholic Church, 51 West 7th St., St. Paul. Gathering of Friends 1 hour prior to the Mass at church. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred Higher Ground Shelter, St. Paul, c/o Catholic Charities. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
