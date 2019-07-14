|
Beloved Mother, Aunt, Sister and Friend Proud employee of Northwest Airlines for over 30 years. Age 90, of West St. Paul. Died on May 2, 2019. Preceded in death by sons, Peter and David; and husband, Richard. Survived by children, Paul, Karen and Barb; siblings, Geneva Johnson, Bernard Suchy and James Suchy; and many other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Tuesday, July 16th at Assumption Catholic Church, 51 West 7th St., St. Paul. Gathering of Friends 1 hour prior to the Mass at church. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred Higher Ground Shelter, St. Paul, c/o Catholic Charities. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019