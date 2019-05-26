|
Passed away May 18, 2019 at the age of 78. Survived by husband Virgil; daughter Debbie (Frank) Urbano; son Terry (Kim); beloved grandchildren Jeff and Cassie Urbano; Ashley Carlson, Scott Voller and their mother Kim Sbraccia and great granddaughter Makaylen; her beloved canine babies Baydan, Sophie and Charlie and her departed Mario. Dear friends Cookie and Mike Huesmann and Jim and Joyce June. Along with many other family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
