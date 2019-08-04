Home

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Church of Saint Patrick
3535 72nd St
Inver Grove Heights, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:45 AM
Church of Saint Patrick
3535 72nd St
Inver Grove Heights, MN
View Map
Leona Margaret WOLFF

Leona Margaret WOLFF Obituary
Age 87 of Inver Grove Heights Formerly of Saint Paul Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother Preceded in death by husband, Edward; parents, Steven and Theresa Lendway; and all her siblings. Survived by son, Mike (Diane Darrow); daughters, JoAnn (Mike) Heller, Paula (Colleen Norris) and Marilyn (Greg Rowe); grandchildren, Mike (Sarah), Rick (Melissa), Josh (Leah), Jessica (Derek), Jennifer (Jeff) and Hannah (Tyler); great-grand children, William, Logan, Everett, Lucia, Greta and one more coming; also many special relatives and friends. Leona loved to spend time with her family, watch Twins baseball, and go to the casino. Mass of Christian Burial 9:45 AM Tuesday, August 6th, at the Church of Saint Patrick, 3535 72nd St., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 5 to 8 PM Monday, August 5th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., IGH. Also 9-9:45 AM prior to Mass at church. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred and will be given to Our Lady of Peace Hospice Residence. Special thanks to the staff at Our Lady of Peace for their loving care. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019
