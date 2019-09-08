|
Beloved Mother, Grandma, Great Grandma & Friend Passed away on September 5, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Frank; son William "Bill"; daughter Margaret "Peggy" Douglas; daughter-in-law Rubie Ann Coenen and siblings Bernard, Richard, Virginia & Betty. Survived by children Ron (Wende) and Judy Schifsky (David); 10 grandchildren and 26 great grand children and many other family & friends. Leona was a devoted woman of faith which was evident through her dedication to her holy hour of Adoration for many years. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, September 10 at 11:30 am at ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3878 Highland Avenue, White Bear Lake with visitation one hour before the Mass. Interment at St. John's of Little Canada Cemetery. Memorials strongly preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice Home.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019