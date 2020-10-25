Mother, Grandmother & Great Grandmother Age 89 Years. Died on October 21, 2020. Preceded in death by devoted husband, Richard Yanta. Survived by loving children, Kymi (William) Kieffer, Fr. Timothy Yanta, Kelly (Joseph) Flynn, Jonathan (Kalley) Yanta, James (Becky) Yanta; 23 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. All Services will be on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Mary, Mother of the Church, 3333 Cliff Rd., Burnsville. Family Rosary at 9:30 AM; Visitation from 10–11:45 AM with eulogies. Divine Mercy Chaplet at 11:45 AM followed by Mass at Noon, presided by her son, Fr. Timothy Yanta. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Mother would prefer Prayers, Rosaries, Masses and to Vote Pro-Life. Services will also be live-streamed on the church website starting at 10 AM. https://www.mmotc.org/
651-454-9488