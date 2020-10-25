1/1
Leona Mary "Lee" YANTA
Mother, Grandmother & Great Grandmother Age 89 Years. Died on October 21, 2020. Preceded in death by devoted husband, Richard Yanta. Survived by loving children, Kymi (William) Kieffer, Fr. Timothy Yanta, Kelly (Joseph) Flynn, Jonathan (Kalley) Yanta, James (Becky) Yanta; 23 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. All Services will be on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Mary, Mother of the Church, 3333 Cliff Rd., Burnsville. Family Rosary at 9:30 AM; Visitation from 10–11:45 AM with eulogies. Divine Mercy Chaplet at 11:45 AM followed by Mass at Noon, presided by her son, Fr. Timothy Yanta. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Mother would prefer Prayers, Rosaries, Masses and to Vote Pro-Life. Services will also be live-streamed on the church website starting at 10 AM. https://www.mmotc.org/ 651-454-9488





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Rosary
09:30 AM
Mary, Mother of the Church
OCT
31
Visitation
10:00 AM
Mary, Mother of the Church,
OCT
31
Service
11:45 AM
Mary, Mother of the Church
OCT
31
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Mary, Mother of the Church
