Lutheran Church of the Resurrection
3115 Victoria St. N.
Roseville, MN 55113
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Resurrection
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Resurrection
3115 Victoria St. N.
Roseville, MN
Age 91 Formerly of Roseville Passed away on February 25, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Martin and Elsie Volkert; brothers, Arthur, Edwin and Willmer Volkert. Survived by beloved husband of 63 years, Fred; daughter, Terry (Gary); son, Steven (Deborah); grandsons, David (Sarah, great granddaughter, Claire), Grant (Kimberly, great grandsons, Davis, Connor), Bryce (Susie, great granddaughter, Alaska, great grandson, Summit); sister, Lucille Sjulstad; and many dear relatives. Memorial service at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 3115 Victoria St. N., Roseville, MN 55113 on Saturday, March 9 at 11:00 AM with visitation 1 hour prior to service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 3, 2019
