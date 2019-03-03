|
|
Age 91 Formerly of Roseville Passed away on February 25, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Martin and Elsie Volkert; brothers, Arthur, Edwin and Willmer Volkert. Survived by beloved husband of 63 years, Fred; daughter, Terry (Gary); son, Steven (Deborah); grandsons, David (Sarah, great granddaughter, Claire), Grant (Kimberly, great grandsons, Davis, Connor), Bryce (Susie, great granddaughter, Alaska, great grandson, Summit); sister, Lucille Sjulstad; and many dear relatives. Memorial service at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 3115 Victoria St. N., Roseville, MN 55113 on Saturday, March 9 at 11:00 AM with visitation 1 hour prior to service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 3, 2019