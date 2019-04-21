|
Age 98 of Mora Died peacefully on April 13, 2019 She was born October 28, 1920 in Roseau County, MN to Henry and Pauline Timmer. Lee was an avid cook, gardener, quilter and loved to crochet. Her family and friends gladly received the tasty and beautiful results of her pastime activities. She particularly enjoyed sharing her skills with St. Mary's Catholic Church when needed. After retirement, she and her husband traveled across the US, from Alaska to Hawaii and vacationed internationally in Europe, Mexico, and the Caribbean. She enjoyed their trips and often planned them long before she suggested them to Ray. She was known far-and-wide for her almost heavenly pies and she enjoyed surprising her family and friends with their special choices. Her gardens were lush and colorful and caught the eye of many passers-by, some who would stop and ask for a closer look; they were always taken on a yard-wide tour of her gardens. Lee was a caring and loving wife, mother, grand-mother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, sibling, and friend. She will be remembered by family and friends as a kind and generous woman with a clever wit, ready smile, and wicked sense of humor. She was deeply loved and will be missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her two daughters, Florence Funk of Waynesville, NC and Evelyn Pedersen of Hugo, MN; two granddaughters, Amy Schowalter and Liberty (Mark) Caroon, five great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, sister-in-law, Ann Timmer and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, her husband, Ray; her brothers, Anton, Lawrence, and Jerome Timmer; her sisters Irene Clark and Bernice Maas; her brothers-in-law Gerald Clark and Frank Maas; and her sister-in-law, Margaret Timmer, precede her in death. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, 4/24/19 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mora with Fr. Eugene Plaisted and Rita Clasemann officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 A.M. at the church. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019