Beloved Husband, Father, Grandpa & Great-Grandpa Age 93, of West St. Paul. Died on June 22, 2020. Preceded in death by grandchildren, Andrew, Mary Ellen and Mary Catherine; son-in-law, Gene Duffy; and 7 siblings. Survived by loving wife of 72 years, Mary; children, Cathy Duffy, Tom (Margaret), Jim (Nancy), Teri (Hugh) Kelly, Sue (Bryan) Wallace, Bob (Ann), Mary (John) Fitzpatrick, Carol (Dave) Plamann, Joe (Mary), Jane (Mark) Gutzmann, Dave (Amy); 60 grandchildren; 75 great-grand children; and many other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday, June 26th at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave, West St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Church of St. Joseph. 651-457-6200