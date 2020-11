Age 84, of Hugo Passed away peacefully at his home on November 20, 2020. He is preceded in death by parents; 3 brothers; and sister. He is survived by wife of 60 years, Karen; sons, Chris (Tracie), Todd (Sue), Dean (Sandy); 9 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; sister, Jeanann Johnson, Gail Welle, Cheryl DeFoe; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.