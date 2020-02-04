Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
671 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-8311
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
BETH JACOB CON-GREGATION
1179 Victoria Curve
Mendota Heights, MN
View Map
Shiva
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
7:00 PM
180 E. Kellogg Blvd.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Shiva
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
community room
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard SCHLOFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Dean SCHLOFF M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard Dean SCHLOFF M.D. Obituary
St. Paul Passed away February 2nd in Minneapolis after a final day spent with his wife of 61 years, Linda, and their children, Aaron, Sa, and Michael. He was 85 years old. He practiced medicine in St. Paul for over half a century and retired only five years ago, to his patients' regret. Dad was a man of many passions. His childhood love of science matured into his career as a physician, but his interests ranged wide: rare books, fountain pens, photography, world travel and, perhaps above all, bicycles. He and Linda created a gracious and welcoming home full of beautiful and unusual things -- and people: their vein of hospitality was deep and wide. His life was a sterling example of how we can love and care for one another, and welcome the stranger. He is predeceased by his parents, Victor and Frances Schloff, and his sister Phyllis Stahl. In addition to his wife and children, Leonard is also survived by his four grandchildren, Noah, Theo, Gabriella, and Talia, and nieces and nephews. Funeral service 10:30 am, TUESDAY, February 4th, BETH JACOB CON-GREGATION, 1179 Victoria Curve, Mendota Heights. Memorials preferred to Beth Jacob Congregation or donor's favorite charity. SHIVA at Beth Jacob Congregation Tuesday 7 pm and at 180 E. Kellogg Blvd. St. Paul, Wednesday and Thursday 7 pm in the community room. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -