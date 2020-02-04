|
|
St. Paul Passed away February 2nd in Minneapolis after a final day spent with his wife of 61 years, Linda, and their children, Aaron, Sa, and Michael. He was 85 years old. He practiced medicine in St. Paul for over half a century and retired only five years ago, to his patients' regret. Dad was a man of many passions. His childhood love of science matured into his career as a physician, but his interests ranged wide: rare books, fountain pens, photography, world travel and, perhaps above all, bicycles. He and Linda created a gracious and welcoming home full of beautiful and unusual things -- and people: their vein of hospitality was deep and wide. His life was a sterling example of how we can love and care for one another, and welcome the stranger. He is predeceased by his parents, Victor and Frances Schloff, and his sister Phyllis Stahl. In addition to his wife and children, Leonard is also survived by his four grandchildren, Noah, Theo, Gabriella, and Talia, and nieces and nephews. Funeral service 10:30 am, TUESDAY, February 4th, BETH JACOB CON-GREGATION, 1179 Victoria Curve, Mendota Heights. Memorials preferred to Beth Jacob Congregation or donor's favorite charity. SHIVA at Beth Jacob Congregation Tuesday 7 pm and at 180 E. Kellogg Blvd. St. Paul, Wednesday and Thursday 7 pm in the community room. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 4, 2020