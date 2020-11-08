1/
Leonard E. BEATTY Jr.
Passed away at his home in Montgomery, MN on October 26, 2020, at the age of 82. He was born in St. Paul, MN on December 1, 1937, to Leonard Sr. & Bessie (Fitch) Beatty. Leonard was a graduate of St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in Roseville, MN & of Cretin Derham Hall High School in St. Paul, MN. In February 1957 he married Kathryn Schwarzbauer at Sacred Heart Church in Wahkon, MN & together they had six children. He is survived by his wife Kathryn, son, Leonard Beatty III, daughters Elizabeth Beatty, Joan (Marty) May, Carol (Tim) Jewett, & Amy Beatty; four granddaughters, Kimberly (Stephen) Pettinelli, Allison May, Audrey Jewett, Anna Jewett; three great-grandchildren, Oliver, Sam & Lucy Pettinelli; & one brother Richard (Kathy) Beatty, as well as other extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Anne & brother James Beatty. Private services will be held at Holy Redeemer Church in Montgomery with interment at St. Michael Cemetery.




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
