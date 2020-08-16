Of St. Anthony Formerly of Columbia Heights Leonard was born October 21, 1941 and passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020 at 78 years to join his beloved, Judy. He is preceded in death by his parents, Norm and Ruth; wife, Judy; sister, Barb; brother, Ronald; brother-in-law, Tom; sisters-in-law, Kathy, Pat. He is survived by his daughter, Kristine (Keith); son, Stephen (Heidi); granddaughters, Samantha, Megan; great-grandsons, Carter, Jack; brothers, Doug, Norm; sister, Marilyn; brother-in-law, Ken; sister-in-law, Janet. In place of holding services, the family is assembling a collection of memories that celebrate Len's life. If you would like a copy or wish to share a memory please send a message to CelebrateLenThayer@gmail.com or contact the family directly for details. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to A Breath of Hope Lung Foundation, to which Len was a passionate volunteer. The family wishes to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Ecumen Hospice and Ecumen North Branch for providing Dad with exceptional care. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com