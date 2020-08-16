1/1
Leonard E. THAYER
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of St. Anthony Formerly of Columbia Heights Leonard was born October 21, 1941 and passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020 at 78 years to join his beloved, Judy. He is preceded in death by his parents, Norm and Ruth; wife, Judy; sister, Barb; brother, Ronald; brother-in-law, Tom; sisters-in-law, Kathy, Pat. He is survived by his daughter, Kristine (Keith); son, Stephen (Heidi); granddaughters, Samantha, Megan; great-grandsons, Carter, Jack; brothers, Doug, Norm; sister, Marilyn; brother-in-law, Ken; sister-in-law, Janet. In place of holding services, the family is assembling a collection of memories that celebrate Len's life. If you would like a copy or wish to share a memory please send a message to CelebrateLenThayer@gmail.com or contact the family directly for details. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to A Breath of Hope Lung Foundation, to which Len was a passionate volunteer. The family wishes to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Ecumen Hospice and Ecumen North Branch for providing Dad with exceptional care. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved