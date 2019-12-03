|
Age 96, of Lake Elmo Passed away November 30, 2019 Survived by son, Leonard (Carole); daughter, Lynette (Rick) Ballis; grandchildren, Jim, Tiffany (Jim) Fohrman, Terry (Jodie), Nick, Neil (Alyssa); great-grandchildren, Samantha, Haley, Quintin, Emmett, Ashton, Elin, Lila; extended family & friends. Preceded in death by wife, Eleanor; sons, Terrance Lee and Gary; grandchild, Tina; brothers, Ernie and George and sister, Betty. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM with visitation from 10-11AM, THURSDAY, December 5, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2119 Stillwater Ave., St. Paul. Private interment FRIDAY at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Blessed Sacrament Church. WULFF 651-738-9615 wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 3, 2019