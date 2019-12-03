Home

Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
2119 Stillwater Ave
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
2119 Stillwater Ave
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Leonard F. SCHIRE Obituary
Age 96, of Lake Elmo Passed away November 30, 2019 Survived by son, Leonard (Carole); daughter, Lynette (Rick) Ballis; grandchildren, Jim, Tiffany (Jim) Fohrman, Terry (Jodie), Nick, Neil (Alyssa); great-grandchildren, Samantha, Haley, Quintin, Emmett, Ashton, Elin, Lila; extended family & friends. Preceded in death by wife, Eleanor; sons, Terrance Lee and Gary; grandchild, Tina; brothers, Ernie and George and sister, Betty. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM with visitation from 10-11AM, THURSDAY, December 5, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2119 Stillwater Ave., St. Paul. Private interment FRIDAY at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Blessed Sacrament Church. WULFF 651-738-9615 wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 3, 2019
