Age 80, a 15-year resident on Island Lake in Spooner, WI, went to be with his Savior on Friday, September 25, 2020. Len was born on December 28, 1939, in St. Paul, MN, to Kenneth and Dorothy (Campbell) Nalty. After graduating from St. Paul Monroe (class of '57) Len married his high school sweetheart Irma (Hanks) Potratz in April of 1959, and they were blessed with two children, Laura and Kenneth. After briefly working for Whirlpool, Len spent the remainder of his working years with the Milwaukee Road, Soo Line, and CP Rail in St. Paul. Len remarried in April of 1966 to Patricia (Krebs) of Fort Wayne, IN, who went home to Heaven on September 6, 2018. They were blessed with two children, Christopher and Jon. Leonard will be greatly missed by his daughter Laura (Gary) Eide of Lanesboro, MN, his sons Kenny (Julie) Nalty of Clermont, IA, Chris Nalty (girlfriend Kim Booher) and Jon (Kimberly) Nalty of Blaine, MN, eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and his extended Indiana family. A very special thank you for the care and support from Len's doctors, nurses, and hospice care team. A celebration of Len's life will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, October 3rd at Radisson Road Baptist Church in Ham Lake, MN.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store