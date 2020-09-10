1/1
Leonard H. "Lenny" ZENK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 85 of Little Canada Went to be with the Lord September 1st, 2020. He grew up in St. Paul, graduated from Wilson HS in 1935, went on to work 30 years at the Ford Motor Plant and another 10 years at Ryder Bus Company before retiring. Survived by his children Linda, Lisa (Al) and Len (Brandy), 8 grand children and 1 great grandson. Preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Mary and granddaughter Jennifer. Lenny will be missed and remembered fondly. A private family service TBD.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved