Age 85 of Little Canada Went to be with the Lord September 1st, 2020. He grew up in St. Paul, graduated from Wilson HS in 1935, went on to work 30 years at the Ford Motor Plant and another 10 years at Ryder Bus Company before retiring. Survived by his children Linda, Lisa (Al) and Len (Brandy), 8 grand children and 1 great grandson. Preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Mary and granddaughter Jennifer. Lenny will be missed and remembered fondly. A private family service TBD.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store