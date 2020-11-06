1/1
Leonard Herbert LEVITAN M.D.
Age 88 of Minneapolis, MN Died November 4, 2020 from Alzheimer's and COVID 19. Preceded in death by parents Jacob and Ida. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce; children Judy (Rosanne Zaidenweber), Paul and Mark (Marianne), grandchildren Sadie and Eliza, Nathan and Alana, sister Virginia Riklin and family. Zoom funeral 11am SUNDAY 11/8/2020. and Zoom SHIVA 7 pm Sunday. For the zoom link for both the funeral and shiva, email zoom2@hodroffepstein.com. Hodroff-Epstein 612 871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Funeral
11:00 AM
NOV
8
Shiva
07:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
126 East Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-1234
