Age 88 of Minneapolis, MN Died November 4, 2020 from Alzheimer's and COVID 19. Preceded in death by parents Jacob and Ida. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce; children Judy (Rosanne Zaidenweber), Paul and Mark (Marianne), grandchildren Sadie and Eliza, Nathan and Alana, sister Virginia Riklin and family. Zoom funeral 11am SUNDAY 11/8/2020. and Zoom SHIVA 7 pm Sunday. For the zoom link for both the funeral and shiva, email zoom2@hodroffepstein.com. Hodroff-Epstein 612 871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com