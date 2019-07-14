|
Age 89 Of White Bear Lake Passed away on 7/4/19. Preceded by wife Patricia, parents, brother and sister. Will be remembered by children Joseph (Cheryl), Michael, Catherine and Steven (Julie); grandchildren Karli (Taylor), Kyle (Mandy), Tricia, Molly and Conner; siblings David and Techla. Len loved church, family, whipped cream, beans, Abbi and Teddy. Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at CHURCH OF ST. PIUS X, 3878 Highland Avenue, White Bear Lake. Visitation for one hour prior to the Mass also at church. Private Interment. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019