Of Stillwater October 4, 1928-August 6, 2019 Our avid fisherman, hunter, golfer, gardener, puzzler, race-track enthusiast and patriarch passed away. Preceded in death by parents Joseph and Elsie (Vorlicek) Horejsi and daughter Diane. He will be remembered fondly by fellow puzzler and loving wife Lillian, his children Gary, Daniel (Josie), Gail (Ralph) Issa, and Colleen (Alan) Ware, his sister Marilyn (Bob) Schmidt, 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren. Memorial on Sat., Aug. 10 at 2:00 p.m. Time to share memories at 3:00 p.m. Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 9, 2019