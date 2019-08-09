Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard HOREJSI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard J. HOREJSI


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard J. HOREJSI Obituary
Of Stillwater October 4, 1928-August 6, 2019 Our avid fisherman, hunter, golfer, gardener, puzzler, race-track enthusiast and patriarch passed away. Preceded in death by parents Joseph and Elsie (Vorlicek) Horejsi and daughter Diane. He will be remembered fondly by fellow puzzler and loving wife Lillian, his children Gary, Daniel (Josie), Gail (Ralph) Issa, and Colleen (Alan) Ware, his sister Marilyn (Bob) Schmidt, 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren. Memorial on Sat., Aug. 10 at 2:00 p.m. Time to share memories at 3:00 p.m. Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now