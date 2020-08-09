1/
Leonard J. LIBBEY
Age 83, of Lakeville Passed away on August 2, 2020 at Ridges Hospital in Burnsville. Survived by wife of 55 years, Kathleen; sister, Janet Mulford (Jack) Kuchar and nephew, Jeff, of Mass., niece, Joelle Purvis (Robert) and her family of Florida; brother-in-law, Bill Stein; sisters-in-law, Deborah (Edward) Maynard, Laura (Paul) Flynn, all of Mass., Janet Stein (Phillip Hoare) of Calif. and their families, special friends, Mary, John, Matt and Chelsea Croxford of Seattle. Also, many wonderful friends and neighbors. Missed by crazy calico cats — Coral and Dusty. Interment at Fort Snelling at a later date. Memorials preferred to Minnesota Conservation Volunteer, 500 Lafayette Road North, St. Paul, Minn. 554155-4046.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
