1/
Leonard John ZABILLA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 91 Beloved Dad, Grandpa & Uncle Passed away peacefully at home on August 23, 2020. Preceded in death by wife Geraldine (Cunningham) and brothers Joseph & Clarence. Survived by son Jim (Jakki Fink); grand daughter Lucia and her mother Rosalie and many close nieces and nephews. Leonard was a past Commander and lifetime member of VFW Post #1350; volunteered with the Armed Forces Service Center; retired from 3M and was a longtime member of St. Casimir Catholic Church. Visitation Thursday, August 27th from 4-7:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway, St. Paul. Mass Friday, August 28th at 11:00 am at CHURCH OF ST. CASIMIR, 929 East Jessamine, St. Paul (doors open at 10:30). Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Wednesday, September 2nd at 12:30- arrive by 12:15.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Service
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. CASIMIR
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Interment
12:30 PM
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
651-774-9797
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved