Age 91 Beloved Dad, Grandpa & Uncle Passed away peacefully at home on August 23, 2020. Preceded in death by wife Geraldine (Cunningham) and brothers Joseph & Clarence. Survived by son Jim (Jakki Fink); grand daughter Lucia and her mother Rosalie and many close nieces and nephews. Leonard was a past Commander and lifetime member of VFW Post #1350; volunteered with the Armed Forces Service Center; retired from 3M and was a longtime member of St. Casimir Catholic Church. Visitation Thursday, August 27th from 4-7:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway, St. Paul. Mass Friday, August 28th at 11:00 am at CHURCH OF ST. CASIMIR, 929 East Jessamine, St. Paul (doors open at 10:30). Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Wednesday, September 2nd at 12:30- arrive by 12:15.