Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
Leonard L. ANDERSON Obituary
Age 84, passed away on April 15, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Ben and Hazel Anderson; wife, Elaine; daughter, Lori; sisters, Willow and Virginia. Leonard will be deeply missed by his daughter, Sandy; brother, David; sisters, Dixie (Bill), Diane, Trudy (Kerry). Visitation will take place on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury from 11am to 1pm. Funeral service will begin at 1pm. Burial at Rentz Cemetery, Lake Elmo. Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 17, 2019
