Age 84, passed away on April 15, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Ben and Hazel Anderson; wife, Elaine; daughter, Lori; sisters, Willow and Virginia. Leonard will be deeply missed by his daughter, Sandy; brother, David; sisters, Dixie (Bill), Diane, Trudy (Kerry). Visitation will take place on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury from 11am to 1pm. Funeral service will begin at 1pm. Burial at Rentz Cemetery, Lake Elmo. Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 17, 2019