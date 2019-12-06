Home

Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
126 East Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-1234
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Temple Israel
2323 Fremont Ave S
Mpls, MN
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Temple Israel
2323 Fremont Ave S
Mpls, MN
View Map
Shiva
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Temple Israel
2323 Fremont Ave S
Mpls, MN
View Map
Shiva
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
7141 York Ave. S
Edina, MN
View Map
Leonard LEVIN Obituary
Age 85, of Edina Passed away on December 3, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Isaac and Libby Levin; brother, Ronald Levin. Survived by wife, Dorothy Levin; children, Faith (Steven) Rothberg, Dr. Robert M. Levin, Alan (Jill) Levin; grandchildren, Isaac, Harry and Libby Rothberg, Anjali Levin, Julia, Georgia, Isabel and Samuel Levin. Funeral service 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Temple Israel, 2323 Fremont Ave S., Mpls. Gathering of family and friends immediately following the service. Memorials preferred to Park Nicollet Struthers Parkinson's Center or donor's favorite charity. SHIVA: Monday, 7:00pm, Temple Israel; Tuesday, 7:00pm, 7141 York Ave. S., Edina. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
