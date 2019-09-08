|
|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 3, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Leonard & Marie and brothers, Raymond & Tom. Survived by daughters, Tanya & Annette; sons, Ben (Jamie) & Sam (Crystal); 9 grand children; and sisters Peggy (Dick), Rita (Gene); brother Rick (Cory). The world lost a great man, father, grandfather, brother, AA sponsor, Local 455 Pipefitter, and Vietnam Vet. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 3-7 PM on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Cremation Society of MN – St. Paul Chapel (1979 Old Hudson Rd). Private family inurnment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019