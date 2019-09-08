Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
(651)789-0404
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard SCHMITZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Peter "Bud" SCHMITZ Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard Peter "Bud" SCHMITZ Jr. Obituary
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 3, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Leonard & Marie and brothers, Raymond & Tom. Survived by daughters, Tanya & Annette; sons, Ben (Jamie) & Sam (Crystal); 9 grand children; and sisters Peggy (Dick), Rita (Gene); brother Rick (Cory). The world lost a great man, father, grandfather, brother, AA sponsor, Local 455 Pipefitter, and Vietnam Vet. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 3-7 PM on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Cremation Society of MN – St. Paul Chapel (1979 Old Hudson Rd). Private family inurnment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now