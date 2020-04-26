Leonard Thomas KADERLIK
Age 85, of Bloomington Passed away April 20, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Helen and Thomas Kaderlik; sister, Lillian and brother, Richard. Survived by loving wife and best friend, Judy; brother, Marvin (Judy) Kaderlik; sisters, Patricia Kaderlik and Sharon Rasmussen; many in-laws and nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the compassionate nursing staff at Fairview Southdale Hospital as well as his caring doctors. Services will be scheduled for later, with burial at Fort Snelling.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
