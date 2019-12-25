|
Age 90 of Richardson, TX Formerly of Apple Valley, MN Passed away on December 21, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Elaine; 2nd wife of 15 years, Marilyn; brothers, James, Joseph and Americo; sisters, Nicholina and Eva; and step-great-granddaughter, Kendall. Survived by his children, Thomas (Melanie) and Paulette; step-daughters, Catherine (Tom) Hughes-Brink and Carol Hughes; grandchildren, Ryan (Gillian), Angela, Nicholas, Travis and Nina; step-grandchildren, Tony (Hailey) and Tucker; great-grandchildren, Justin, Conner, Jalen, Brandon, Karlee, Gage, Cooper and Fiona; step-great-granddaughter, Haven; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation from 4-7pm on Thurs., Jan. 2, 2020 at Henry W. Anderson Mortuary, 14850 Garrett Ave., Apple Valley. Funeral at 11am on Fri., Jan. 3 also at Henry W. Anderson Mortuary, with visitation one hour prior. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the Schulze Diabetes Institute at the U of M (420 Delaware St. SE, MMC 195, Minneapolis, MN 55455). Henry W. Anderson (952) 432-2331 www.henrywanderson.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 25 to Dec. 29, 2019