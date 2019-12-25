Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry W. Anderson Mortuary
14850 Garrett Avenue
Apple Valley, MN 55124
(952) 432-2331
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Henry W. Anderson Mortuary
14850 Garrett Ave.
Apple Valley, MN
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Henry W. Anderson Mortuary
14850 Garrett Ave.
Apple Valley, MN
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Henry W. Anderson Mortuary
14850 Garrett Ave.
Apple Valley, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard GIANNETTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard V. GIANNETTI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard V. GIANNETTI Obituary
Age 90 of Richardson, TX Formerly of Apple Valley, MN Passed away on December 21, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Elaine; 2nd wife of 15 years, Marilyn; brothers, James, Joseph and Americo; sisters, Nicholina and Eva; and step-great-granddaughter, Kendall. Survived by his children, Thomas (Melanie) and Paulette; step-daughters, Catherine (Tom) Hughes-Brink and Carol Hughes; grandchildren, Ryan (Gillian), Angela, Nicholas, Travis and Nina; step-grandchildren, Tony (Hailey) and Tucker; great-grandchildren, Justin, Conner, Jalen, Brandon, Karlee, Gage, Cooper and Fiona; step-great-granddaughter, Haven; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation from 4-7pm on Thurs., Jan. 2, 2020 at Henry W. Anderson Mortuary, 14850 Garrett Ave., Apple Valley. Funeral at 11am on Fri., Jan. 3 also at Henry W. Anderson Mortuary, with visitation one hour prior. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the Schulze Diabetes Institute at the U of M (420 Delaware St. SE, MMC 195, Minneapolis, MN 55455). Henry W. Anderson (952) 432-2331 www.henrywanderson.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 25 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -