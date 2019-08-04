|
Age 84, of West St. Paul Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, George and Anna Lerick; sister, Betty Lerick and brother, George Lerick. Survived by loving husband of 61 years, John; children, John (Susan), Dawn (Gregory) Gunderson, Ellen (Steven) Joswiak, Leanne (Timothy) Noble; grandchil-dren, John (Kelli), Robert (Allison), Grant, Gretchen, Kelsey, Blake, Thomas, Jack, Liliana, Solomon, Benjamin, Grace, Abram; great-grand-children, Quinn, Cameron and Austin; and many relatives and friends. A devoted wife and mother, Leone adored her family and was a bridge player extraordinaire. She worked at the James J. Hill Family Foundation (Northwest Area Foundation) for many years. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Friday, August 9th at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave, West St. Paul. Visitation 9:30 – 11AM Friday at the church. Luncheon immediately following Mass. Private interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Church or School of St. Joseph. A special thank you to the care and support provided by Allina Health Hospice. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019