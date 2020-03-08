Home

Leora "Lee" (Thull) HAGEN

Leora "Lee" (Thull) HAGEN Obituary
Age 86, of New Brighton Passed away peacefully on Feb. 26, 2020 She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard; brother, Allen; parents, Al and Hilda Thull. She will be deeply missed by her children, Greg (Penny), Lisa, Kari Olson (Greg); grandchildren, Taylor, Travis, Austyn, Ryan, Ciara, Karolyn, Anna, Alyssa; great grandchildren, Jonah, Peyton and Braxton; siblings, Gerald, Myrna, Karen, Arnie, Kenny, Mary Sue; many nieces, nephews, relatives and good friends. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 18th, service at 12:00pm, lunch and visitation to follow at First Memorial Funeral Chapel/Cremation Society of MN, 7835 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Park, MN 55445. Memorials will be accepted by the family for Friends of Como's Marjorie McNeely Conservatory.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020
