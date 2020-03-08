Home

Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
6:30 PM
Leota M. SCOTT

Leota M. SCOTT Obituary
Age 86, of St. Paul Passed away on Thursday, March 5th, 2020. Long term employee of Guertin's Drug Store & Pearson's Candy Factory. Member of Maplewood Moose Lodge 963. Preceded in death by husband, Robert "Bob"; grand daughter, Andrea Lewis; and sister, Yvonne Vickers. Survived by sons, Rodney (Cindy), Richard (Marion), Russell (Lynne), Randall (Sandy), Ronald (Peggy) & Robert (Annette); many grandchildren & great grand children; and sister, Lorraine Barnes. Funeral services will be held at 6:30pm on Wednesday, March 11th at Wulff Funeral Home (1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul MN). Visitation from 4-6:30 pm at the funeral home. Burial at later date at Forest Lawn Cemetery. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020
