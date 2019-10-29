|
|
Of Brooklyn Center, MN Passed away on the evening of October 26th, 2019 the day before his 85th birthday. He was surrounded by family, friends, and loved ones who came from near and far to say goodbye. He is survived by his children, Debbie Krueger (Roger), Kathy Agerbeck (Carl), David DeNio (Alicia), Jackie DeNio, and Jeff DeNio; also survived by eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Per Jack's wishes, there will be no formal service, but a small memorial dinner will be held for family. Donations in memory of Jack suggested to U of M research, whose incredible care and attention made even the most difficult times pleasant and hopeful.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 29, 2019