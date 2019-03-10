|
Sept. 7, 1913 – March 7, 2019 Age 105 ½ Died peacefully surrounded with Love. He was a devout and faithful Christian man. Preceded in death by wife of 64 years, Dorothy. Survived by children Margaret (Justin) Loucks, Mary (Ed) LeClair, Charles (Liz), 10 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Born in Waterloo, Iowa, and raised in Cumberland WI. Orphaned at age 17. Graduated from U of WI River Falls, and Masters degree from U of MN. First teaching job was in White Lake, WI where he met his wife on his birthday, Sept. 7, 1936. Accepted Physics and coaching positions at St. Thomas Military Academy in 1944 after losing his contract in the Baraboo WI Public Schools because of sending his daughter to a Catholic School. For 38 years, he contributed to Catholic Education in MN as a teacher, coach, Executive Secretary of the MN Catholic Education Assn, and at Archbishop John Roach's request served as Director of the Education Dept of the MN Catholic Conference. Arch. Roach stated at his retirement that LeRoy was an effective spokesman and advocate for private education with the State and Federal Government. He made a difference in the world. Retired in 1981, and then contributed 36 more years of volunteer work at his parish, St. Peter's of Mendota Heights, resigning his last committee position at age 103. LeRoy believed that prayer, family, friends, humor, and a positive outlook enabled him to overcome the challenges in his life, and to find joy and beauty in each day the Lord gave him. Thanks to the Staff at The Commons on Marice, and Brighton Hospice for their loving care. Visitation: Monday, March 11, 2019, 4:00-7:00 PM at St. Thomas Academy, 949 Mendota Heights Rd, Mendota Heights, Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Church of St. Peter, 1405 Highway 13, Mendota Hts, with visitation at the Church one hour prior to Mass. Private interment, St. Peter's Church Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Thomas Academy for the LeRoy and Dorothy Brown Scholarship, or to St. Peter's Perpetual Care Cemetery Fund.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019