LeRoy E. "Lee" KRAKLAU
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LeRoy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 99, of West St. Paul Passed away on June 21, 2020. Lee proudly served his country in the US Navy. He retired from the city of West St. Paul as a heavy machine operator after 25+ years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Evangeline "Angie"; siblings, Iva Mae, Viva Lue, William, and Violet. Lee is survived by his children, Michael (LuAnn), James, Roxanne (Mike) Consoer, and Robert; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren, also by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. A private service will be held at the Crossroads Church in Inver Grove Heights, with burial at Resurrection Cemetery. White Funeral Home 952-432-2001 www.whitefuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home
14560 Pennock Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
952-432-2001
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved