Age 99, of West St. Paul Passed away on June 21, 2020. Lee proudly served his country in the US Navy. He retired from the city of West St. Paul as a heavy machine operator after 25+ years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Evangeline "Angie"; siblings, Iva Mae, Viva Lue, William, and Violet. Lee is survived by his children, Michael (LuAnn), James, Roxanne (Mike) Consoer, and Robert; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren, also by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. A private service will be held at the Crossroads Church in Inver Grove Heights, with burial at Resurrection Cemetery. White Funeral Home 952-432-2001 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 23, 2020.