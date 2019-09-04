Home

Age 93 of Roseville, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019. Preceded in death by parents John and Hazel. Survived by loving wife of 71 years, Nona; daughters Debby (Bill), Patty (Craig) and son Paul; brother Kermit (Mary); 12 grand children; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Memorials preferred to or St. Therese at St. Odilia Hospice. Private burial at Fort Snelling. A Celebration of Life will be at Midland Hills Country Club at 2001 Fulham St., Roseville, on Sunday, September 8th at 4pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 4, 2019
