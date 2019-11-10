Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of Saint Casimir
934 Geranium Ave. E
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of Saint Casimir
934 Geranium Ave. E
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LeRoy MOLITOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LeRoy Leo MOLITOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LeRoy Leo MOLITOR Obituary
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather Age 95 of W. St. Paul & Cottage Grove Passed away November 8, 2019. Preceded in death by loving wife of 57 years, Ardell. Survived by daughters, Jackie (Raymond Sr.) Ogren and Laurie (Bill) Orak; grandchildren, Raymond Jr. (Tracy) Ogren, and Allison (Ben) Westerberg; brother, Andrew (Eunice) Molitor. Also preceded in death by parents, John & Margaret Molitor; brothers, Ervin and Gilbert; sister, Lucille; brother-in-laws, Lloyd and Alvin Matson, sister-in-law, Beatrice Merrill. Mass of Christian Burial 12PM on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at the Church of Saint Casimir, 934 Geranium Ave. E, St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior.
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LeRoy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -