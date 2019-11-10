|
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather Age 95 of W. St. Paul & Cottage Grove Passed away November 8, 2019. Preceded in death by loving wife of 57 years, Ardell. Survived by daughters, Jackie (Raymond Sr.) Ogren and Laurie (Bill) Orak; grandchildren, Raymond Jr. (Tracy) Ogren, and Allison (Ben) Westerberg; brother, Andrew (Eunice) Molitor. Also preceded in death by parents, John & Margaret Molitor; brothers, Ervin and Gilbert; sister, Lucille; brother-in-laws, Lloyd and Alvin Matson, sister-in-law, Beatrice Merrill. Mass of Christian Burial 12PM on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at the Church of Saint Casimir, 934 Geranium Ave. E, St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior.
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019