Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy SALINAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy SALINAS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leroy SALINAS Obituary
Age 76 of St. Paul passed away Feb. 4, 2019. He was surrounded by loved ones as he went home to be with the Lord. Leroy was born on Sept. 21, 1943. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank Salinaz and Guadalupe Arias and also his sisters Delfina, Eleanor and Louisa. He is survived by his siblings Emilio, Gilbert, Frank and Theresa, and also many beloved nieces and nephews. The memorial service for Leroy will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 401 Concord in St. Paul. at 11:00 a.m. on March 4, 2019.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.