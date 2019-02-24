|
Age 76 of St. Paul passed away Feb. 4, 2019. He was surrounded by loved ones as he went home to be with the Lord. Leroy was born on Sept. 21, 1943. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank Salinaz and Guadalupe Arias and also his sisters Delfina, Eleanor and Louisa. He is survived by his siblings Emilio, Gilbert, Frank and Theresa, and also many beloved nieces and nephews. The memorial service for Leroy will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 401 Concord in St. Paul. at 11:00 a.m. on March 4, 2019.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019