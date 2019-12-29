Home

Lesley (Bollenbach) CARNES

Age 92 Passed away peacefully December 24, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Alice and Willard M. Bollenbach, Sr., and her husband of 64 years, Norris "Spider" Carnes on April 11, 2019. Survived by brother, Willard M. Bollenbach, Jr. (Nancy); three children, Norris "Whit" Carnes, Jr. (Carolyn), Holly Harmon (Brock) and Clay Carnes (Lisa); 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 4 nieces and nephews. Lesley was a woman of love and grace with a very quick wit. She loved to travel, read, entertain and garden. Lesley had a gift for making people feel welcome and valued. Lesley will be greatly missed and always remembered. Private graveside burial at Roselawn Cemetery followed by a family celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Talking Books or the . MN Braille and Talking Books Library 388-6th Ave. S.E. Fairbault, MN 55021
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019
