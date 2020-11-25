Age 87, of Landfall Village, Minnesota Passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Leslie was born August 3, 1933, to Roland and Margaret Vanderhoff. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joanne; his parents, Roland and Margaret; and his children, James, Timothy, Richard and Susan and granddaughter, Devin (Jesse) BigBear. Leslie is survived by his daughters, Katharine Tkachuck and Virginia (Dave) Listner; grandchildren, Josh Tkachuck, Triston Tkachuck, Corey (Kaylee) Vanderhoff, Kellie {Allan} Barret, Robert Schwartz, Christopher Schwartz, John Vanderhoff; great-grandchildren, Michael Andren-Tkachuck, Catherine Barret; great great granddaughter Ellietta Andren-Tkachuck. And many more family and friends. Join us Monday, November 30th, for visitation from 9 to 10 am and service at 10 am, at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul. Interment to follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Wulff 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com