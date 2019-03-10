|
|
Prayers are requested for Leslie Kay (Lovejoy) Keane who was called by the Lord to be with Him on March 5, 2019. She passed away peacefully at Lyngblomsten Care Facility after a very long struggle with early-onset Alzheimer's. Leslie loved her family above all else and is survived by her children, Charles (Heather), Kelly, and Neil (Sara); nine adored grandchildren, Charles, Kyla, Casey, Elias, Kiera, Emily, James, Ella, and Everett; husband, Thomas; mother, Joyce; and sister Janet. We all miss "Nonna" fiercely, but are happy she is free of the devastation of Alzheimer's. Leslie was born on July 19, 1951 in International Falls, MN to Joyce Elaine (Kalar) Lovejoy and Charles Stuart Lovejoy. She was married to her husband, Tom in 1971. Leslie is preceded in death by her brother, James Lovejoy and her father, Charles Lovejoy. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She and Tom have been members of Pax Christi Catholic Church since moving to Eden Prairie in 1989. On 13 March (Wed) there will be a Latin Requiem Mass at the Church of The Sacred Heart, 4078 W Broadway, Robbinsdale with viewing at 10 AM. A visitation will be held at Gearty-Delmore Park Chapel, 3960 Wooddale Ave S., St. Louis Park on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm. A Catholic Funeral service will be held on Thursday March 14 at Pax Christi Catholic Community, 12199 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie with visitation at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the or Lyngblomsten Foundation. Gearty-Delmore 952-926-1615 www.gearty-delmore.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019