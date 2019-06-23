|
|
Age 93, formerly of Cottage Grove Passed away June 19, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents and 9 siblings. He is survived by his wife of 70 years Elenora; daughters Avis (Wayne) Lorenz and Verna (Alan) Hultman; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and 3 step great-grandchildren; sisters Donna and Doris and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 11 am, Tue., June 25, 2019 at All Saints Lutheran Church, 8100 Belden Blvd., Cottage Grove. Visitation will be 4-7 pm, Mon., June 24, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th Street S., Cottage Grove, as well as one hour prior at the church. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, 10:35 am, Wed., June 26, 2019, Assembly Area #6. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to All Saints Lutheran Church or a veteran's service organization of your choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019