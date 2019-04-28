Home

Lester Leo FOLKERTS

Lester Leo FOLKERTS Obituary
Age 97, of Baxter, MN Died in Yuma, AZ February 18, 2019. Services will be 11:00AM, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church in Baxter with Pastor Bill Werth officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at Christ Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his children, James (Carole) Folkerts of Ideal Corners, Phyllis Palmer of Yuma, AZ; grand-children, Jackie (Brad Rasmussen) of Pequot Lakes, Michael (Lynn) Folkerts of Oakdale, Amy (Ben) Hofschule of Oakdale, April Palmer of MA; great grandchildren, Dani, Katie, Jimmy, Tony, Jessica, Samantha, Jake, Kayla, Hannah; great-great grandchild, Macie; brothers, Lee, Lyle; sister, Lucille. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; and great grandson, Nick. Brenny Family Funeral Chapel www.brenny.com 800.824.58051
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019
